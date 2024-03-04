Watch more of our videos on Shots!



An unhappy Sheffield man has slammed the management company in charge of maintaining his apartment building after finding rats living in his car.

Harry Heathfield, aged 32, moved into The Fitzgerald in Sheffield city centre with his partner 15 months ago and claims Pinnacle Property Management Ltd havev repeatedly failed to address issues in the building, resulting in him finding rats had been living in his car.



"I was disgusted," he told The Star, "At first because of the fact it had happened, but then I realised I live in a space where that is allowed to happen... I am at my wits end with it."

Harry Heathfield was shocked to find rats had been living in his engine bay.

Harry had noticed increasing numbers of rats in the parking garage underneath the building. In numerous emails, he asked Pinnacle Property to assist with a "deep clean" of the garage, which is next to the bin store, but this was reportedly refused by the company who blamed "mis-use of the bins by residents" for the conditions.

A spokesperson for the company told The Star their cleaning contractors "tidy and sweep the bin store every Monday and Thursday" and added: "The Property Manager arranged for the bin area to be fully cleaned and new bins to be put in at the end of January."

Despite this, in a visit to the building on March 1, 2024, The Star found multiple plastic-lidded bins had seemingly been chewed through by rats and rat droppings on the floor between and beneath the bins.

Damaged bin lids and rat droppings in The Fitzgerald bin store and garage.

"Recently, [the rats] have moved into my car," Harry said. He said he began to notice a terrible smell coming from his car and, after investigating, found rats had been living in the engine bay.

Droppings were cleaned from the bottom of the compartment, but scratches and bite marks to wiring and the battery cover meant repairs were in order.

Harry also claims his bicycle was stolen from the garage on April 29, 2023, just days after he had informed Pinnacle Property Management the roller shutter on the premises was faulty, allowing anyone to access the area.

Scratches to wiring in Harry's car inflicted by rats.

The company spokesperson said one of the two bicycles stolen in that event had been returned, thanks in part to the CCTV in the garage. They also added the Fitzgerald's property manager had been at the building this week, with all lifts and shutter doors operating normally. Unfortunately, Harry's bike was never recovered.

"I had already reported the door being faulty," Harry said, "I'm disappointed in how they have dealt with it. A little bit of better management and the building would be fine."

Harry also said he asked Pinnacle Property Management if they would consider offering assistance towards a new bicycle and repairs to his car - but this was not given.

Pinnacle Property Management also told The Star: "The local authority will also be taking action to reduce the amount of vegetation on land adjoining the Fitzgerald which is their responsibility and also where we believe the rats may actually be coming from."