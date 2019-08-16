Sheffield man sheds over 15 stone - and finds love

Ben Muscroft, Slimmer of the Year

Ben Muscroft weighed 27s stone when a trip to China with his brother showed just how serious a problem his weight had become.

The 42-year-old said: “I was always the ‘big kid’ at school and once I grew up, the weight meant that life was just hard. I couldn’t walk for more than five minutes, I always felt out of breath and I just had no get-up-and-go. I had knee problems which made me scared to walk long distances because I worried it would just completely give out under the strain of my weight. I couldn’t even roll over in bed.

“When my brother Ben and I decided to go to China, even travelling there was a bit of a battle. I had to ask for a seatbelt extension, and then the tray table wouldn’t lie flat so I had to eat my meals at a strange angle. It wasn’t a pleasant way to spend 20 hours.

“Then when we got there, I was too unfit to walk the Great Wall of China, which I really regret. I knew something had to change.

“My dad and sister were Slimming World members, and I reluctantly went along. From that moment on my whole life changed for the better.”

Ben lost 10½lbs in the first week, while enjoying food he enjoyed, like creamy coriander and mint chicken.

“I was surrounded by like-minded people who were all on the same journey,” he said.

“Not only that – I met someone special too – my girlfriend, Karen. At the size I was I’d grown used to the idea that I’d never find anyone who wanted to be with me. My Slimming World group didn’t just change my life, it gave me a life I never thought I’d be lucky enough to have.”

Ben also discovered a passion for exercise, taking up running, boxing and yoga. He ran his first half marathon in 1 hour 50 minutes.He and Karen now plan to travel the world together.