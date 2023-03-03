A Sheffield resident has spoken out about the “disgusting’” state of the city estate where he lives and hit out at the council, claiming his home is infested by rats.

Russell Harper spoke to The Star to express his anguish over a problem he says has been escalating for over a year – with little to no help from Sheffield City Council.

He claims that the Ballifield Estate, Handsworth, has been infested by rodents for over a year causing vulnerable residents, including those with dementia to feel isolated and scared in their own homes.

Mr Harper says that other people’s waste, including cigarette butts and sewage, comes up into baths and toilets. Residents are forced to go litter picking daily because the bins are broken, rarely collected and overrun by rats, he claims.

A resident on the Ballifield estate in Sheffield says his home is infested with rats (Photo: archive picture)

This week he experienced a rat running across his feet and he’s been forced to block the bottom of his bathroom door to stop rats getting into his bath, he claims.

He said: “It’s absolutely disgusting and has been for about a year, it’s an absolute disgrace and the council just don’t seem to care.”

“I know they (the council) are stretched but they’ve known about this for far too long to do nothing

about it.”

He claims to have been in contact for the council for a year – to no avail, leaving him feel like the area has been ‘abandoned’.

Mr Harper moved to the Ballifield estate from Ecclesall Road six years ago and was initially was delighted with the area, but says it’s deteriorated since and the situation is becoming increasingly untenable.

He said problem is making him feel unsafe in his own home and he dreads coming home from work, describing the estate as like “being back in Victorian times” and “vile”.

In an email seen by The Star, Russ pleaded with the council to take action, claiming that they have known about the infestation of his home for weeks and have done nothing about it, also claiming his house is ‘unsafe’ due to rats in his bathroom.

He said: “There’s nothing I seem to be able to do and it’s giving me anxiety. It’s having a massive impact on my life, and I can’t sleep because I can just hear the scratching.”

He claims not to have slept for a number of days due to anxiety and the sound of rats in his bedroom.

Asked what his message to the council would be, he makes an impassioned plea: “Pull your socks up and do your job – we need help. Pick the phone up, help the vulnerable people and do your job.”

Janet Sharpe, Director of Housing for Housing and Neighbourhood Services at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are sorry about these ongoing issues which we are addressing as quickly as we can.

“We have been baiting outside the property for a number of weeks but have not found any evidence of rats. We have closed up gaps and holes on external walls and checked the drainage as part of the baiting, that could allow rats entry into the tenant’s home. The drainage is all clear and working correctly.