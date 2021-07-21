Charlie Esendemir was killed in a crash on the Dronfield Bypass last Sunday. He was 27.

Charlie Ibrahim Esendemir, of Eastern Avenue, died in a collision after his Volkswagen Golf left the carriageway on the Dronield bypass on Monday, July 12 and came to rest among trees and bushes. He was 27.

Today (July 21), Charlie’s family paid tribute to the “loving” son and brother who is being mourned “by thousands of people”.

His mother Remziye said: “Life is never going to be the same.

Charlie's mother Remziye (pictured) as being a "loving man" who had "enough love for the whole world".

“He was a loving man to his family and all of his friends. Anybody who met him would say so.

"He had enough love for the whole world.”

Charlie’s funeral was held at City Road Cemetery on Sunday on July 18. His father, Huseyin, says over a thousand people have paid tribute to the young man, including at a service at Sheffield Alevi Cultural Centre & Cemevi on the day and celebrations of his life by his friends in the past week.

Remziye said: “We have had such amazing support in the last week. He was loved by thousands of people who have all shared their grief.

The 27-year-old's father, Huseyin, said the young man was being mourned by "thousands of people".

"I’m a great believer in God and we believe it’s the God who took him and who will give us support to cope.

"Even if you only said ‘hi’ to him you would never forget him.”

Charlie was born in Rotherham and supported his father at his supermarket business in Doncaster.

He is listed as a director and bartender for the ‘Old Boys Bar’ on Eccleshall Road on Companies House. The company’s address is 518-520 Ecclesall Road. However, it has not been confirmed that this business has yet begun.

In the crash on Sunday night, a passing motorist raised the alarm at 9.30pm after spotting a car off the road in the undergrowth alongside the northbound carriageway of the bypass.

Mr Esendemir was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.