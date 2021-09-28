The Moor, Sheffield

Chris Crerar, of Meadowhead, who frequents The Moor, said the pedestrianised thoroughfare has become a hot spot for 'drunk people' who often engage in public disorder.

Describing a recent trip, the 74-year-old said: “Being a Sheffield man for more than 70 years, I was walking on The Moor when an argument broke out between a few drunken people and violence threatened.

“There was a security person about but did nothing. We have just got a new influx of students and some were passing by and tried to avoid it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some just looked disgusted. What a brilliant welcome to Sheffield. Surely something needs to be done. There should be an alcohol ban in the city centre.”

He claims it has become a common sight to see drunk people on The Moor between 11am and 2pm almost everyday, 'drinking and swearing'.

“I was there on Wednesday, there were a lot of students walking down on The Moor and they looked disgusted and tried to avoid them. Something needs to be done about it,” he said.

“I have been in Sheffield all my life and I've never seen anything as bad as this. You feel unsafe just walking about.”

In response to the complaint, Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing and parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said there are no current plans to introduce an alcohol ban in Sheffield city centre.

She said: “The city centre management and community safety teams regularly collaborate with partners across the city such as the police and voluntary community sector to proactively deal with anti-social behaviour and as a group we regularly work with people in the city centre who are in need of assistance, referring them to support services where necessary.

“We're proud that Sheffield is a safe place to enjoy a night out, and the repeated Best Bar None awards show our long-standing work on anti-social behaviour by the council and established businesses in the night-time economy.”