Sheffield man battles crippling anxiety which left him housebound for 16 years
A Sheffield man has been shortlisted for a national award, in recognition of his progress following a crippling bout of anxiety.
Martin Solomon, aged 50, is in the running for Sense Awards 2019’s ‘Person of the Year’ award, following his incredible recovery after his anxieties left him housebound for 16 years.Martin, who currently lives at a Sense supported living service in Sheffield, has complex disabilities and experienced many years of isolation in a previous home care setting. This isolation led to Martin becoming fearful of the outside world, and de-skilled of everyday tasks such as cooking and cleaning.However, since moving into the Sense supported living service, where staff were able to build trust, familiarity and consistency, Martin has made huge progress.Emily Webster, Sense deputy manager at the supported living service, said: “Martin used to fear having windows open, and wouldn’t go near the front door due to the ‘unknown’ of the outside world. However, with lots of encouragement Martin now opens the door for staff and family and he has even managed to step outside.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Martin now ventures into the garage to do his washing, and to the end of the drive to bring his bins in. He has even started to walk up the street and past his neighbours - he enjoyed it so much he didn’t want to return.”Martin’s new-found independence has also allowed him to build on his interests and passions, discovering a love for cooking.Emily said: “Martin continues to thrive and become more independent every day. We feel that the journey Martin has been on is a tremendous achievement and due to Martin’s courage and determination, we are sure that he will continue to go from strength to strength.”The annual Sense Award will take place on September 19.