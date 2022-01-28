Piotr Kuchniewski is appealing for help to find a dark coloured Land Rover that hazardously pulled out in front of his partner’s car in Carbrook, leading to the two vehicles colliding.

The incident took place on the roundabout where the A6102 exits onto Hawke Street at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 22 as his partner, Justyna, was driving home.

Footage shows how after the collision, the 4x4 peeled off and left the scene by driving down Brightside Lane, despite turning being prohibited.

Justyna was left to pick the pieces of her car off of the roundabout and report the incident to the police.

Piotr says despite reviewing the footage repeatedly, the Land Rover’s license plate is too muddy to make out and he is concerned it will not be seen again.

Now, he is asking for Sheffield’s help to find the driver of the vehicle.

Piotr said: “We have not heard back from the police or the insurance company in three days, I am worried it will be one of those things where we don’t hear anything for three weeks and then they say there's nothing we can do.

"It will already costs maybe between £2,000 to £3,000 to fix the car.”