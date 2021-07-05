Sheffield man, 26, missing, as concern grows for his welfare

Officers have appealed for help to find Ben Whittington, who was last seen on Welwyn Road, in Gleadless, today at around 6am and has not been heard from since.

Ben is described as white and around 5ft8ins, with light blonde hair. It is believed he was wearing a green jumper with black arms, a black gilet and white Nike trainers when he went missing.

He may be driving a grey Volkswagon transporter, and it is also believed he may have travelled to the Greenhill or Millhouses areas.

Ben Whittington, 26, is missing from his home in Sheffield

If you think you have seen Ben or if you know where he might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 168 of July 5.