Sheffield’s very own Lioness Esme Morgan visited Thornbury Hospital to celebrate the opening of its Ambulatory Care Unit.

The newly opening Ambulatory Care Unit was part of Circle Health Group’s investment programme at Thornbury Hospital on Fulwood Road.

The unit houses minor procedures and endoscopies, featuring the latest state-of-the-art equipment in a modern environment.

Patients are looked after by a team of nurses and consultants ensuring a seamless pathway and enhanced care and recovery in the brand-new unit.

The ACU offers same-day care to patients at the hospital, which means they are treated and can usually go home the same day.

Thornbury Hospital’s theatres have become accredited by The Association for Perioperative Practice.

Manchester City and England star Esme viewed the unit and met with staff.

She also visited the state-of-the-art scanning centre as well as the physiotherapy department.

Kosta Antoniou, executive director for Thornbury Hospital, said: “Having Esme visit Thornbury Hospital was a tremendous honour and we were delighted to see her.

“Her presence and support meant so much to our team and she was so engaging to everyone she met.