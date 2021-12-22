Appliance group Haier claims out of a snapshot of 700 people from Sheffield, nearly six in 10 owned up to chucking away one to three items of food at the end of the week.

Out of the 2,500 people surveyed nationally, 81 per cent said that it equated to an average of £10 worth of food waste in the average household each week, totaling roughly £480 a year.

Sheffield supposedly came third in the UK, after Liverpool and London.

When looking at the types of food that expire in Sheffield households, fruit and veg seemed to be the first that go to waste, with one in two people admitting that they threw a lot of it away each week. This was followed by meat and poultry and lastly desserts.

It also seems that people in Sheffield don’t intend to waste food with half of consumers admitting that the reason why food goes in the bin each week is due to quick expiry dates leading to food not being consumed.

Haier suggest consumers plan in advance to make sure food is used on time, with their schedule or a food diary in play.

Produce can also be stored more appropriately – apples, stone fruits, pears and tomatoes should always be kept away from green leafy vegetables.