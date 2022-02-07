Anthony Olaseinde’s work to reduce knife crime in communities across Sheffield was recognised at the National Diversity Awards on February 4.

The activist, who has been fighting against knife crime in South Yorkshire for over three years with his award-winning anti-knife crime campaign #KEEPSHEFFIELDSTAINLESS, beat seven others to win the Positive Role Model Award.

Anthony won the Positive Role Model Award for his work collecting hundreds of knives and other weapons from the streets of Sheffield.

Anthony said: “I’m so grateful that I have won this award. I would like to thank all of those that nominated and support me. To my family and friends, I love you all. A huge well done to all of the other nominees, the work you do is excellent. Don’t stop!”

TV presenter Sally Phillips, who presented the awards, said: “Last year presented historic challenges for everyone, but with them we have also seen extraordinary and heroic achievements of people fighting to keep some of our most vulnerable communities supported.

“We need a spotlight on our communities, human rights and care for those on the outside like never before. We need to meet, exchange ideas and resources and pool skills more urgently than ever. I am ever-grateful for the NDA network and couldn’t be prouder to have returned to their tremendous awards as host for a second time.”

One of Anthony's weapons amnesty bins will be on display at his knife crime awareness exhibition this month.

Anthony is also the Founder of Always an Alternative, a company aimed at challenging the mindset of young people around serious youth violence, child criminal exploitation and child sexual exploitation.

In addition to real life diversity heroes, a number of special guests made an appearance at the UK’s largest diversity awards to show their support for nominees who have changed lives.

Brookside actors Jennifer Ellison and Phillip Olivier presented Anthony’s award, and other famous faces including actor and comedian Richard Blackwood, footballing legend John Barnes and one of the country’s favourite TV chefs, Ainsley Harriott.