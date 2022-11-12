Bourbon and Dodger were just five days old when they were abandoned in a box on the kerbside in Norton along with their sister, Toffypops, and mother, Madeleine. A passerby saw a driver leave the box there with the four cats inside before driving off.

Madeleine and her kittens were taken to Vets Now on Newhall Road, and the vet contacted The Sheffield Cats Shelter, which took them in. Toffypops was very ill and had to return to the vet, where one of the staff took her home as she needed hourly care. Thankfully, she recovered and the employee who took her in fell in love with Toffypops and adopted her.

Madeleine isn’t yet ready for adoption but two-and-a-half months after being found abandoned on September 2, Bourbon and Dodger are now looking for a forever home. The Sheffield Cats Shelter said it wants the siblings to be adopted together and go to a home where they receive lots of positive human interaction and love, which they sorely need after what they’ve been through.

How can you adopt kittens found dumped in a box in Sheffield?

“Understandably, Bourbon and Dodger are a little shy and wary, but they are also very loving!” said Nick Holland, from The Sheffield Cats Shelter. “They simply need to be shown that humans love, care for and protect cats and then their new owner will be rewarded with lots of love in return.”

Anyone interested in adopting the ‘purrfect’ pair can visit The Sheffield Cats Shelter website to get more information and fill in an adoption application form: https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/adopt/.

The charity is in desperate need of donations to help cover vet bills, which are its biggest expense. To donate, visit: https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.org/donate/.

