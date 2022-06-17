Tyler Hourihan of Woodhouse has been a part of the kickboxing industry since he was three years old, and he has won several world titles in Muay Thai and K-1 over the years.

And it was when he defeated a Dutch world champion, Jahmarleylion Ohene-Djan, in a nail-biting match in the Superfight Series Championship for the under 48kg K-1 category that he earned the legendary title.

K-1 is a sport which combines the most skillful elements of all martial arts, and it is designated as a representation of karate, kickboxing, and kung fu.

Tyler, who goes to the UTC Olympic Legacy Park, said: "It was clearly going to be a hard fight but I worked hard for it anyway...I am just so happy now that the pressure's off."

However, Tyler does not want to rest on his laurels, as he seeks to defeat other world champions in various categories in order to realise his ultimate goal of achieving legendary status in the sport.

His father, Peter Hourihan, who is also his mentor and trains him at their newly opened boxing gym, Outkast Academy in Manor, is elated about his accomplishment.

Tyler also travels to a Martial Arts School in Luton, Amir Subasic Stormgym for training.

Peter hugging his son, Tyler after the fight. Picture by Peter Hourihan.

He said: "I'm super proud…He won the Superfight against Jahmarleylion and that’s the 48kg category. He beat him to a pulp and the boy ended up in hospital. It was a really a good fight from both boys.

“I have to pinch myself (now that he’s won the world title). He's a little kid before and now he's kind of taking over the world, even the promoters around the world all recognise Tyler as the best. It's kind of amazing.”

‘He was really emotional’

Tyler after being announced the World Champion of K1. Picture by Peter Hourihan

Recounting the moment he won the match against Jahmarleylion, Peter said it was 'quite an emotional one' as Tyler 'worked his whole life to get that one belt'.

"It was the belt that he's always been after. And to be fair, he shouldn't be able to fight until he's 16 but because of his level, so he was really emotional.

"He told me that the pressure's gone now from all the fights. He feels happier and free and free and no pressure going to the rest of the fights knowing that he's done it now.

Peter said Tyler now needs to defend the world title in September by going against an undefeated Spanish champion and will be representing England by facing a champion from the Netherlands on July 2.

Superfight Series Championship will unveil his opponents just prior to the fight.

Asked how his training has been so far, Peter said Tyler is keeping the routine going but still balances his life as a normal teenager.