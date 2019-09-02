Sheffield KFC manager saves 84-year-old customer's life after she chokes on chicken

Frances Driver and Daniel Heaton.

Frances Driver, from Stannington, says Daniel Heaton, the manager of the fried chicken chain’s Penistone Road restaurant, saved her life by the calm way he responded to her medical emergency.

Reliving last month’s horrifying experience, Frances’ daughter Glynis said the two had been out shopping but had not eaten, so went into KFC for a piece of chicken, some chips and a cup of tea.

She said: “Within a few seconds I just looked across and and thought she is choking. She must have been hungry and didn’t chew it properly.

“I got her into the ladies toilets and ran back out to say they needed to call an ambulance. Then I did the Heimlich maneuver and a bit of chicken came out but not a lot.

“Then Daniel just appeared and I said I needed him to do it as I wasn’t strong enough. He did it and some chicken came out and he did it once more and a big bit shot out and she could breathe again.

“He was really calm and really concerned about her. Not panicked or stressed. And in between all that he is on the phone to the ambulance as well.

“She is really really impressed with him. She wants to do something to let people know what he has done. She gets really emotional about it. She says he saved her life.”

Daniel Heaton, team leader at KFC Hillsborough, said: “I was shocked when I saw the guest choking but knew immediately I had to do something as I saw how much she was struggling.

“I rushed forward and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre which thankfully I’d learnt during first aid training when I started at KFC.

“Our guests’ safety is a top priority for us, and knew I needed to remain calm in the situation and do anything I could to help.