Sheffield jobs: The 13 city neighbourhoods where people work the longest hours, according to latest census
Many Sheffield workers are doing the equivalent of a six-day week, as new census data shows the neighbourhoods where people are working the longest hours.
In parts of the city, up to one in seven adults are working 49 hours or more per week, responses to the 2021 census have revealed. Across the city, 7.82 per cent of people in Sheffield aged 16-74 and in employment were working at least 49 hours a week, which was down from 9.71 per cent at the time of the previous census in 2011, though the impact of Covid must be taken into account.
The percentage of people in Sheffield working 49 hours or more each week is well below the England-wide figure of 11.08 per cent and less than in several other cities including Leeds and Newcastle but more than in Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham, the statistics show.
The figures have been broken down to show how the number of hours being worked varies across the 70 Sheffield neighbourhoods, or Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) to give them their official title. This shows the big difference between areas within the city, with the proportion of people working 49 hours or more ranging from 14 per cent to 4.34 per cent.
A map plotting the findings appears to show how the further you live from the city centre the more likely you are to work long hours, though this may be skewed by the number of students living in or close to the city centre.
Below are the 13 neighbourhoods in Sheffield with the highest proportion of residents working 49 hours or more, according to Census 2021 data, published in November 2022.