The event at Terry Wright Community Hall in Gleadless on Tuesday, April 12, is the latest in a series of ‘Sheffield’s Working’ jobs fairs organised by Sheffield Council.

They are aimed not just at people who are out of work and looking for a job, but anyone considering a career change or seeking training opportunities too.

As well as the chance to meet employers and talk to them about vacancies, there will be help available for people looking to improve their CVs to boost their career prospects.

Bus operator First Group is among the major employers who will be represented at a jobs fair in Gleadless, Sheffield, where hundreds of vacancies will be available

There will be 12 employers at the fair on Tuesday, including South Yorkshire Police, NHS, First Group and Plusnet.

People can learn too via Opportunity Sheffield about funded training courses for entry-level positions in the construction, care, engineering and digital industries.

And key workers will be available to help those facing barriers to employment, including ex-offenders, parents and carers, those with learning difficulties and mental health problems, refugees and homeless people.

More than 200 people attended the first in the series of jobs fairs, which took place at St Mary’s Church on Bramall Lane in February, and many were invited to interviews following discussions with employers on the day.

The Gleadless jobs fair will take place on Tuesday, April 12, from 10.30am-3pm at Terry Wright Community Hall, Gleadless Road, Sheffield S2 2BT.