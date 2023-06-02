This is Thomas Newton – born weighing just two pounds after an emergency caesarian at the Jessop Wing, Sheffield.

That was in 2005. And now Thomas has returned to the hospital where his life was saved – as a strapping man of 18 who wanted to thank the team who looked after him for the vital first four months after he was born.

Thomas, from Dronfield, just outside Sheffield, commemorated his 18th birthday at the end of May by returning to the hospital where he was cared for after his premature arrival.

He arrived in 2005 weighing just two pounds and one ounce, and spent the first few months of his life on the neo-natal intensive care unit at the Jessop Wing in the city.

Delivered prematurely at just 27 weeks

Thomas’s mother, Fiona, had been admitted to hospital in May 2005 with pre-eclampsia, a condition that causes high blood pressure and resulted in Thomas being delivered prematurely by emergency caesarean at just 27 weeks.

He spent a total of 102 days on the neo-natal intensive care unit until he was finally able to return home in August of that year.

Now 18 years old and with plans to go to university later this year, Thomas visited the hospital alongside his father, Richard Newton, to thank staff and to see the place where he was born.

Thomas Newton with Jessop Wing staff on his return to the hospital where he was born weighing two pounds. He is now aged 18.

Dad Richard said: “We really got to know the staff at the Jessop Wing whilst Thomas was in hospital and that made our experience so much easier. We became friends and eventually it didn’t even feel like we were in hospital, it felt like we were with family. 18 years later and we still keep in touch with some of the team that looked after Thomas.”

During their visit, Thomas and Richard met Tracey Burton, Senior Sister at the Jessop Wing, and Lisa Lincoln, who cared for Thomas when he was born there back in 2005.

The care the family received whilst Thomas was in hospital also inspired Richard to start working at the neighbouring children’s hospital as a lead governor. Thomas’s sister, Grace, was also born at the Jessop Wing, four years later, in 2009.