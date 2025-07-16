Sheffield Irish dancing school celebrates 30th anniversary

Young Irish dancers Orla and India. Photos: Tom Drake

Its name in Gaelic means ‘new dance school’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Sheffield’s oldest and last surviving Irish dancing school has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a party for pupils and teachers past and present.

Scoil Rince Nua was established in 1995 by Bernadette Twomey, along with her younger sisters Marie and Clare, and initially taught just 20 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a year, the school’s numbers had grown to more than 90 – and Bernadette estimates around 1,000 pupils have passed through its doors in the three decades since.

Teachers past and present: Elizabeth Drake, Teresa Boyden, the school’s three sisters founders Bernadette Twomey, Clare Curran and Marie Pritchett; Cora Duffy, Niamh Grant, Anne-Marie McMahon, Ruth Campbell, Anthony Gallagher

“I can’t believe we’ve got to 30 years, or that I’m 50!” said Bernadette, who set up the school when she was a 20-year-old university student, travelling home to Sheffield each weekend from Liverpool.

“I love that we are continuing and preserving our heritage and our identity.

“It’s part of what makes us feel Irish – we are expressing our culture, keeping it alive, not letting it fade away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette, who by day is acting deputy head at St Marie’s primary school in Ranmoor, first laced up her own soft shoes when she was five, and her family were living in Stockport.

Pupils at the dancing school

Taken to Irish dancing lessons by her parents Peter, from West Cork, and her mother Teresa, whose parents hailed from County Galway, she danced her first reels in Longsight, Manchester, where her uncle Father Eddie Lohan was the parish priest.

After the family moved to Sheffield, Bernadette and her sisters joined the Frances Cassidy School of Irish Dancing at the former Sheffield Irish Centre in Pitsmoor. But it was when Bernadette was doing teaching training at university in Liverpool that she answered an advertisement for a teacher at the city’s Irish Centre, at a time when the emergence of Riverdance in the mid-1990s saw Irish dance reaching audiences far beyond its traditional base.

“I couldn’t keep my Irish dancing feet still – I loved it, I loved the music, I loved how it made me feel so free when I danced – and it was a real time of revival for all things Irish,” Bernadette remembers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That whole Celtic Tiger boom-time was happening, the Irish pubs were so popular, The Corrs were in the charts, Ryanair flights were taking off, weekend breaks in Dublin were the thing, it really was a time of prosperity and success for Ireland and Irish things. I just knew it had to be now or never to set my own classes up.”

Children at the school in its early days

Bernadette traded in her Sheffield weekend waitressing job and, with one handwritten poster, started advertising Scoil Rince Nua.

The venture started small, from the church hall of St Francis of Assisi in Sandygate – “just a few kids putting their £1 coins into a tin” – but eventually grew so much the sisters were holding lessons at four venues.

They were supported by another teacher, Ruth Campbell, who has since returned to Ireland, and their cousin, Anthony Gallagher, who had come to study at Sheffield University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony, now 46 and a maths teacher in Manchester, went on to become a world champion Irish dancer, and even danced with Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.

The family were joined in 1999 by Cora Duffy, who still teaches adult classes with the school today, as Bernadette completed a Masters degree in ethnochoreology – the study of dance and its cultural significance – at the Irish World Music Centre at The University of Limerick.

But as the demands of full-time work and family commitments increased, classes were scaled back and the school moved to the premises where it is still based every Saturday morning: the Crosspool and District Youth Sports Trust sports hall on Coldwell Lane in Crosspool.

Bernadette says the decision to be an independent and non-competitive school – unlike the vast majority across the country – means there has been no pressure to use more gymnastic styles, or follow fashions towards increasingly outlandish and expensive costumes, make-up and wigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ours is the old style Irish dancing – they call it sean-nós – which is more casual and improvised, more free and relaxed,” she said.

“It is a discipline, and it’s a great way to keep fit, but it’s not formal like ballet.

“We get people coming whose families were Irish, that ancestral link, and we get some home-educated families. We have our adult dancing classes which are really popular – Cora has led the development of those – and we get people who are totally new to Irish dancing.

“Besides the cultural preservation side of things, I just love that we have built a community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette’s sister Marie Pritchett, aged 46, a music teacher from Fulwood, and Clare Curran, 43, a nurse from Hillsborough, continue to be involved, along with former child dancers now grown up and in teaching roles themselves – Elizabeth Drake, Teresa Boyden, Anne-Marie McMahon and Niamh Grant. Several bring their own children along, continuing the tradition for a new generation of dancers. Bernadette said: “It’s not formal at all. We just tend to split the kids up into little groups and we all teach the dancing all together at once – it’s fairly chaotic!

“But the dancing school has brought so much fun and joy to so many people. It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years.

“We’ve never really seen it as ‘belonging’ to us, more that it belongs to the children and now the adults who attend classes. The celebration is all theirs.”

New members are very welcome – visit scoilrincenua.co.uk for more information