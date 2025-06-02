'Sheffield Inn' opens in Germany to celebrate 75-year twinning scheme between Steel City and Bochum
A space known as the ‘Sheffield Inn’ was unveiled as a pop-up venue last month to showcase information about Sheffield and the 75-year relationship it has shared with Bochum.
In the space, artwork showcasing iconic and notable Sheffield buildings, such as the world-famous Crucible Theatre, the historic Sheffield City Hall and the Winter Garden, were displayed.
Historical information about Sheffield and the twinning agreement were shown, as well as a display case with exhibits from 75 years of friendship.
This pop-up shop is normally used for whiskey tastings but for the past month it has been used to celebrate and market the Sheffield.
Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Safiya Saeed, visited the venue over the bank holiday weekend and said: “Both Sheffield and Bochum celebrate a rich industrial heritage, having grown prominence through both our coal and steel industries. This laid down the foundation for a strong and meaningful partnership.”
Sheffield has been twinned with Bochum since 1950 because of their similar industrial heritage.
Over the years Sheffield and Bochum have hosted regular visits from delegations and exchanged numerous cultural, educational and economic insights.
Back in 1980 Sheffield renamed the Norton Parkway, the Bochum Parkway and a road in Bochum was named Sheffield Parkway.
Coun Safiya Saeed added: “Let us celebrate this milestone with joy and optimism, as we look forward to a future filled with shared achievements and lasting bonds.”
