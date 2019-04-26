Sheffield is in the running to be named European City of the Year.

The city will go head to head with Porto in Portugal and Utrecht in the Netherlands after being shortlisted for the Academy of Urbanism organised award.

Sheffield is in the running to be named Europe's number one city.

Sheffield is one of 15 “Great Places” shortlisted as finalists in the 2020 Urbanism Awards.

The awards, which celebrate and learn from great placemaking, cover five categories of scale, including European City of the Year and Great Town, Neighbourhood, Street and Place.

The finalists were selected by a panel last week ahead of the Academy’s annual Spring Debate.

The academy will now establish relationships with key stakeholders in each of the cities and towns prior to a summer assessment visit.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Urbanism Awards ceremony in London on November 27.

The Academy of Urbanism is a politically independent, not-for-profit organisation that brings together both the current and next generation of urban leaders, thinkers and practitioners and works with places to identify and reinforce their strengths, and help them recognise and overcome obstacles to greater success.

The 2020 Urbanism Awards finalists are:

European City of the Year

Porto, Portugal

Sheffield, England

Utrecht, Netherlands

The Great Town

Brighton and Hove

Dundee

Penzance

The Great Neighbourhood

Levenshulme, Manchester

Portobello, Edinburgh

South Bank, Leeds

The Great Street

Belgrave Road, Leicester

Rye Lane, London

St Marks Road, Bristol

The Great Place

Connswater, Belfast

Old Market Square, Nottingham

Seaburn, Sunderland