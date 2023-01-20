A worried mum says the damp and mould at her council home in Sheffield is so bad she fears for her children’s health.

Victoria Jones says her flat in a Gleadless tower block, where she lives with her children, aged three and 12, has been plagued with damp and mould since a leak from the property above around eight months ago. But when she complained to Sheffield Council she claims she was told to wipe the mould away and paint over it herself.

She told The Star there are still water bubbles on the ceiling of her son’s bedroom at the property on Callow Place, while the mould in the bathroom is ‘really bad’. There is a brown stain on the ceiling and walls which she believes may be excrement but which she says has never been tested.

“The council’s just told me to wipe the mould off and paint over it. They haven’t offered any help,” said Ms Jones. “I’ve got a three-year-old and a 12-year-old with learning difficulties. I’ve told the council I’m concerned about their health but they’ve said that because my son hasn’t had a diagnosis they’re not going to do anything.”

What is Sheffield Council doing about damp and mould at its properties?

The Star reported in December last year how there were 286 outstanding damp and mould cases and 1,112 mould cases requiring halophane treatment – which kills the roots of mould – at council homes across Sheffield. The scale of the health hazard was tragically highlighted by the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak from a respiratory condition caused by damp and mould in his Rochdale home.

Janet Sharpe, Sheffield Council’s director of housing, said: “We are working with Victoria to resolve the issues at her property. Some properties in the city have issues with damp and mould and we have set up a task group to fully review all current damp and mould cases and carry out works in order of priority.

“The group is carrying out assessments and an action plan for areas of improvement will be developed. A new Damp and Mould Policy will be designed in consultation with residents and will be approved at a Housing Policy Committee in the next few months.”

Victoria Jones is particularly concerned about this brown mark at her council home in Gleadless, Sheffield, which she believes may be excrement but which she says has never been tested