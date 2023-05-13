Here are the biggest building projects and developments ready to start in Sheffield that will change the face of the city.

In 2015, the City Council commenced work on its ‘Local Plan’, a scheme that examined spare or disused parcels of land across Sheffield and see if they could be brushed off for development. More than 500 areas were earmarked, some less than 0.01 hectares large and not big enough for more than a single house or flat conversion.

Here, The Star takes a look at the biggest projects from the local plan listed by hectares to look at how they will change Sheffield and your area in the process.

Where possible, the list has left out schemes that are well underway or near completion – such as a 13.3 hectare development off Manchester Road in Oughtibridge – and instead focus on schemes that will most noticeably change the landscape in coming months.

The include the long anticipated ‘Mirador’ on Doncaster Street that aspires to build a 20-storey block with 500 flats – but has seen little to no progress since it was granted planning permission in 2020.

There is also the £26.5m refurbishment of the Park Hill flats to create more apartments and even artists’ studios, and a huge development off Station Road set to build 428 homes.

1 . The building projects changing the face of Sheffield These are some of the largest housing and building projects changing the face of Sheffield - assuming they get off the ground. Photo: Google Maps, CODA Photo Sales

2 . 427 houses by Bloor Homes - Station Road, Deepcar At 24.58 hectares, this is the largest development on the Sheffield Local Plan and has only recently been rubber stamped in February 2023 following a legal agreement with the council. The enormous project by Bloor Homes will create 427 homes. Photo: Google Maps, Bloor Homes Photo Sales

3 . 210 houses - Motehall Road The Keepmoat Houses development by Sheffield Housing Company on Motehall Road is underway to build 210 houses across 6.1 hectares following being rubberstamped in September 2020. Photo: Google Maps, Weddle Landscape Design Photo Sales

4 . 'The Mirador' - land behind Doncaster Street Surely one of the most ambitious Sheffield projects to be granted planning permission in recent years, The Mirador aims to demolish a scrub of buildings off Doncaster Street and create a five tower blocks, made up of 490 flats, 11 four-bed terraced houses and four commercial units. But since being approved in 2020, there have been no movements. Photo: Google Maps, CODA Planning Photo Sales