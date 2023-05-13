Sheffield houses: These are the biggest projects, changes and developments set to change the face of the city
Here are the biggest building projects and developments ready to start in Sheffield that will change the face of the city.
In 2015, the City Council commenced work on its ‘Local Plan’, a scheme that examined spare or disused parcels of land across Sheffield and see if they could be brushed off for development. More than 500 areas were earmarked, some less than 0.01 hectares large and not big enough for more than a single house or flat conversion.
Here, The Star takes a look at the biggest projects from the local plan listed by hectares to look at how they will change Sheffield and your area in the process.
Where possible, the list has left out schemes that are well underway or near completion – such as a 13.3 hectare development off Manchester Road in Oughtibridge – and instead focus on schemes that will most noticeably change the landscape in coming months.
The include the long anticipated ‘Mirador’ on Doncaster Street that aspires to build a 20-storey block with 500 flats – but has seen little to no progress since it was granted planning permission in 2020.
There is also the £26.5m refurbishment of the Park Hill flats to create more apartments and even artists’ studios, and a huge development off Station Road set to build 428 homes.