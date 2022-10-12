The charity has teamed up with Twinkl, an online learning materials website founded in Sheffield, to encourage people to get involved with more of the charity's work.

From September 26 to November 4, children aged seven to 11 have the chance to create a new mascot to represent the work that the charity does.

The winner of the competition will see their creation come to life as they will receive a one on one session with a Twinkl illustrator and the mascot will appear on the charity’s posters and websites for many years to come.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity is asking children to take part in their 'design a mascot' challenge

Sam Earnshaw, Head of Corporate Partnership and Major Giving at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said, “The partnership with Twinkl and the creation of a new mascot will give us a new identity that will be a part of the charity for years to come.

“The people of Sheffield and beyond will be touched by one or more of our hospitals at some point in their life. Our hospitals are at the very heart of care in the City and Region, and we need to look after them.”

In July, children at Hallam Primary School received an exclusive workshop by Becky Owen, who is a Twinkl illustration and development coordinator.

Anish, a pupil at the school, said: “If I won, the first person I would tell would be my family. They would be so proud.”

Sheffield Hospitals Charity aims to make hospitals a better place for staff, patients and their families.

Twinkl has created free resources to help schools and parents get as many children involved as possible.

Tiffany Jackson, Twinkl’s Regional Engagement Coordinator, said: “Sheffield Hospitals Charity does outstanding work to support hospitals, staff, patients and families in South Yorkshire and beyond.

“Raising awareness of this important cause and encouraging children to engage with a local charity throughout this creative challenge is something that Twinkl is thrilled to be a part of.”

