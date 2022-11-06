Described by agents Saxton Mee as “undoubtedly one of the finest examples of this type of property encountered in recent years,” the Fulwood home is on the market for £785,000. It is located on Brooklands Crescent.

The property has four double bedrooms and has been extended to both the rear and second floor. It is immaculate and decorated in Farrow and Ball tones throughout.The reception hall has engineered Oak flooring, and both the living room and snug have 'Chesney' log burners. There is a truly impressive open plan dining kitchen/family room with Quartz work surfaces, high quality integrated appliances, a bi-fold door and a 'Neville Johnson' bespoke book/display unit.

The first floor landing is approached by a staircase with contemporary glass and oak balustrading, the master bedroom has a stylish new en-suite shower room and there are two further double bedrooms an a luxurious bathroom with a free standing bath and separate shower.

The fourth bedroom is found on the second floor, which could easily accommodate a double bed.

Outside a gated block paved drive extends by the side of the house where there are further gates and a brick built detached garage with an electric door. The stunning, beautifully stocked garden has been landscaped to include a decked and Indian stone patio area, herbaceous beds, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and hedging.

Saxton Mee said the house is “enviably located” within a “highly desirable and greatly sought after residential area which provides excellent access into the city, central hospitals and universities along with a good range of nearby shops, Forge Dam and nearby Peak Park”.

The house has undergone a comprehensive scheme of virtually back to brick refurbishment to include rewiring, re-plastering, a new central heating system with Worcester combination boiler and barrel style radiators, new double glazed windows, new internal doors and flooring with very high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

