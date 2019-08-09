Sheffield home 'severely damaged' in chip pan blaze
A man had a lucky escape after he got out of his burning home unharmed sparked by a chip pan fire.
The blaze started in the kitchen of the property in Middlewood Road, Middlewood, at about 8.40pm last night.
A man managed to get unhurt and rang 999.
Crews from Rivelin and Elm Lane fire stations were dispatched to the scene and spent about two hours tackling the flames.
A fire service spokesperson said the blaze left the property ‘severely damaged’.
The brigade warned about half of all house fires start in the kitchen and advised members of the public about the dangers of using chip pans.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
They advise that:-
*Oven gloves, tea towels, cardboard and electric leads are well away from the hob
*Ovens and grill pans are free from grease and crumbs, as these can easily catch fire
*Don’t leave cooking unattended
*Avoid using chip pans and never pour water onto a hot oil/chip pan.