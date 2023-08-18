As our search for this year's ‘Sustainability champions’ continues, here we highlight one of this year's nominees.

Sheffield High School for Girls, a proud member of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), stands at the forefront of sustainability education.

In line with GDST's 'One World, One Future, One Chance' initiative, the school is empowering students to tackle climate challenges head-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Underpinned by the goal of weaving climate consciousness in their curriculum, Sheffield High School for Girls is integrating sustainability into every facet of learning. From 'Eco Leadership' to 'Climate Action Day,' the campus breathes green initiatives. The dedication of students and faculty earned them the esteemed 'Eco Schools Green Flag.'

Our search for this year's Sustainability champions continues

Leadership figures like Head, Nina Gunson, and Infant and Junior Head, Christepher Hald ,are catalysts for change.

As Visiting Fellows at STEM Learning, they champion sustainability in curriculum design, ensuring that every pupil becomes a climate-conscious contributor.

Sheffield High School for Girls exemplifies the power of education to shape leaders who care for the planet. It's not just a school; it's a testament to what can be achieved when education meets sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations like these are just what we need to hear about. Nominating your business offers you the opportunity to share your story and unite with others who are all encouraged to reduce our impact on the planet.

Year 6 programming MicroBits to count bird species - Big British Bird Watch

Along with our event sponsors, Business Sheffield, Hallam FM and Greatest Hits SY, Sheffield Girls School and our charity partner Labre's Hope, we encourage you to put forward your nominations in one of the 13 award categories shown below.

Entries will close on August 22, 2023 at 6pm.

Visit www.southyorkshiresustainabilityawards.co.uk

Our winners will be announced at a Black Tie Awards ceremony held on Thursday, September 28 at Magna, Rotherham.

Award Categories:

>Recycling Initiative of the Year

>SME of the Year

>Large Business of the Year

>Net Zero Business of the Year, in association with Business Sheffield

>Manufacturing Award

>Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative

>Business Leader of the Year

>Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

>Education Initiative of the Year in association with Hallam FM

>Young Green Champion of the Year

>Green Ambassador of the Year

>Community Initiative of the Year

>Lifetime Achievement Award