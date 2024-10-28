Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Labour government has launched the biggest national conversation about the future of the NHS.

Last month, a full and independent investigation ordered by the Health and Social Care Secretary concluded that the NHS is in a ‘critical condition’.

A plan is now being developed to ‘fix’ the NHS - but Labour says it ‘must’ be built in partnership with those who use the NHS, staff who work in it, NHS leads, health experts, industry, and the wider public.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley is encouraging residents across Sheffield to share their experiences of using the NHS, their frustrations, as well as their ideas for how to improve it, via the online platform Change.NHS.uk, which will run for five months and is also available via the NHS app.

There will also be in-person events across the country, as well as an option for people to send in their contributions by post.

This insight will inform the government's Ten Year Health Plan, due to be published in the Spring, which will deliver the unprecedented long-term reform needed to turn the NHS around.

Ms Haigh said: “It is absolutely vital that residents across Sheffield share their ideas for the future of our NHS, and make sure their voices are heard.

“We all know the challenges facing the NHS after 14 years of mismanagement and decline under the Conservatives. Whether it’s struggling to get a GP appointment, or being stuck on an NHS waiting list, the impact on people's lives is undeniable.

“I’ve heard from countless residents who have felt the strain. One constituent, suffering from a chronic UTI, was left housebound in pain and forced into debt to pay for private care due to the lack of available GP appointments. Another constituent had to wait more than two years for back surgery, leaving them in a wheelchair due to the chronic pain.

“These are just a few of the heartbreaking stories I hear every day. This must change. Now is the time to ensure we build an NHS that is fit for the future.”

To have your say in the NHS conversation visit: https://change.nhs.uk/