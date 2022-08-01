Sheffield has the most sex accidents in the UK - with injuries from carpet burns to UTIs

The South Yorkshire city was tied with Bristol for picking up the most accidental carpet burns, bruises, or… worse things.

Further, the study of 2,014 adults claims one in three brits (37 per cent) have had the mood killed – or not – by an incidental bump and scrape in the act.

Photo by Lovehoney. A survey of 2,014 people by the retailer suggests that Sheffield's adventurous partners are the most prone to sex accidents in the UK.

Men (39 per cent) were found to be more prone to bedroom disasters than women (36 per cent), and people between the age of 35 and 44 experienced the most sex injuries in the UK (47 per cent).

Topping the list of mishaps were carpet burns, bruises, pulled muscles and UTIs.

Less common were back injuries and vaginal tears – while one in 20 people had suffered hemmorhoids or anal tears.