He’s the colourful man on a motorbike who’s making an impression on Sheffield this Halloween!

Social media personality Crazy Helmet Biker is taking to the city’s roads with a spooky, green-faced witch design over his helmet this month - and he has plans to add to the fun on Sheffield’s Batemoor estate on October 31.

Sheffield TikTok personality Crazy Helmet Biker has explained his plans for a Sheffield Halloween event in a Sheffield neighbourhood | National World

The content creator puts on a big Halloween display outside his house on Batemoor Road every year, and is gearing up to do it again.

He is a familiar sight around the estate, and has nearly 10,000 followers on his TikTok page.

He told The Star: “I record all my rides, and I’ve got over 20 helmet covers that I wear out on them.

The big arch in Batemoor will be in place for Halloween evening | Crazy Helmet Biker

“I love interacting with people, and I do a show on Batemoor Road every year. I’ve got a 12ft inflatable archway, and I put it in place on October 31.

“I dress up and hide between cars, then I jump out and give people a fright. I’ve ben doing this for 11 years, and I’ve been jumping out for eight or nine.”

He says he hides somewhere different each year, and jumps out to scare children and their parents when the come to have a look. He spends the early afternoon getting the site ready, complete with scary projectors, and then opens up at around 4.30pm.

He’s spend £130 on refreshments for people who visit, and £60 on decorations.

“The neighbours love it, and they all come round to have a look,” he said.

“We didn’t really do Halloween when I was a child, so now I’m making sure that everyone has a smile on their face round here on Halloween.

“The first time I did it, I thought I was going to get hit by a parent, but no - they absolutely loved. They keep on coming back for more!”