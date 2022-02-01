Sheffield Hallam University has been awarded a donation of £111,000 towards scholarships and bursaries by The Barratt Foundation, the charity sector of Barratt Developments.

The house-builder has provided nine scholarships and 60 bursaries to Hallam students in a three-year commitment to the University.

The scholarships will provide financial support of £3,000 per year towards the cost of studying whilst those who receive the bursary will gain £500 in support payments.

This collaboration comes as a result of the UK’s skills shortage in the construction industry.

The Barratt Foundation and Sheffield Hallam are now working together to encourage students to join Hallam’s Department for the Natural and Built Environment.

Nick Worrall, HR director at Barratt Developments, said that: “It’s vital for the housebuilding sector to ensure that there is a strong pipeline of talent who bring fresh ideas about building the homes of the future.

“For The Barratt Foundation that means supporting as many students as we can through scholarships and bursaries, so people from a wide variety of backgrounds can enter the industry.”

This donation follows the launch of Sheffield Hallam’s BSc (Hons) Professional Practice in Technical Design and Management, which is the third degree apprenticeship at the university to be funded by Barratt Developments.