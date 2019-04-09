Sheffield half marathon competitors can round off the event with a welcome beer

You may think that a healthy lifestyle isn’t compatible with drinking beer, but at this Sunday’s Sheffield Half Marathon, thousands of thirsty entrants will be doing just that after they cross the finish line.

So, have they all taken leave of their senses or is this something that could catch on?

Free beer for all competitors

“It all depends on the beer,” explains Peter Gowans, UK Country Manager of ERDINGER Alkoholfrei which is a sponsor of the event.

“At less than 0.5%ABV, ERDINGER Alkoholfrei is low in alcohol and low in calories, with just 125 kcal per 0.5l bottle serving.

“But, importantly, its isotonic properties help to quench thirst faster. It has become a popular refreshment for many professional and amateur athletes who choose it as part of a healthier lifestyle and is a great option for anyone who wants to cut back on their drinking but still wants to enjoy a beer that’s consistent with their fitness routine.”

Isotonic drinks have the same so-called osmotic pressure (approx. 290 mOsmol/kg) as human blood – that is, they have the same concentration of dissolved particles. As a result, the concentration of isotonic drinks does not need to first be compensated by the body and the ingredients can be absorbed immediately and enter the bloodstream.

ERDINGER Alkoholfrei contains the essential vitamins B9 and B12, proven to aid recovery after sport, promote physical and mental performance, support the immune system and to have a positive impact on the cardiovascular system.

And its distinctive identity as a genuine fitness drink is underlined by containing only 25 kcal per 100ml.

As a result, ERDINGER Alkoholfrei has become a major player in the endurance sports scene with its own team of Professional and Age Group athletes.

In addition to The Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon, it sponsors a wide range of triathlon, marathon and cycling events throughout the year including Brighton, York and Greater Manchester Marathons, The Outlaw and Windsor Triathlons, the Tour of Cambridgeshire, Tour de Yorkshire Sportive and L’Etape UK.

“Professional and amateur athletes train hard to be in peak condition when they compete,” continued Gowans, “so it’s only right that they have chance to enjoy a thirst quenching ERDINGER Alkoholfrei wheat beer at the end of their race, knowing that it is helping them to recover from their physical exertion.”

ERDINGER Weissbräu is one of the world’s largest brewers of wheat beer and its Alkoholfrei option is brewed to the same exacting standards specified by the Bavarian Purity Law as the rest of the range.

The great taste and low alcohol content of ERDINGER Alkoholfrei makes it an obvious choice for anyone choosing to moderate their drinking and follow a healthy lifestyle.

With its city centre start and finish, the Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon has one of the most scenic routes in the country, with stunning views of the Peak District along the way. It remains a popular date on the calendar thanks to thanks to its professional delivery, challenging course and the amazing support from crowds around the course and has become one of the UK’s premier running events, with the added challenges of King and Queen of the Hill and a timed Hill climb adding to the experience.

For more information about the Half Marathon and where to watch, visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/half-marathon/sheffield-half-marathon/