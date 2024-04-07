Hundreds of runners have flocked to Sheffield today (April 7) to take on the annual Sheffield Half Marathon. The route takes athletes from the city centre out to the Peak District and back with stunning views for all 13.1 miles.

There are thought to be over 3,000 tickets for the event, which is South Yorkshire’s ‘biggest’, and each year thousands of pounds are raised for charities thanks to the determination of many runners.

The run is a challenging route on Sheffield’s hills. The elevation gain is reportedly 950 feet, or 290 metres. For scale, the Eiffel Tower in Paris is 984ft.

The Star visited the city centre to cheer on runners and to snap some photos from the event. View our 21 photos below - do you see anyone you know?

