Sheffield Half Marathon 2024: 21 photos of athletes at South Yorkshire’s ‘biggest’ running event

Sheffield was alive with vibrant energy this morning as thousands of eager runners took on the half marathon.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 7th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST

Hundreds of runners have flocked to Sheffield today (April 7) to take on the annual Sheffield Half Marathon. The route takes athletes from the city centre out to the Peak District and back with stunning views for all 13.1 miles.

There are thought to be over 3,000 tickets for the event, which is South Yorkshire’s ‘biggest’, and each year thousands of pounds are raised for charities thanks to the determination of many runners.

The run is a challenging route on Sheffield’s hills. The elevation gain is reportedly 950 feet, or 290 metres. For scale, the Eiffel Tower in Paris is 984ft. 

The Star visited the city centre to cheer on runners and to snap some photos from the event. View our 21 photos below - do you see anyone you know?

April 7 marked the Sheffield Half Marathon 2024

1. Sheffield Half Marathon 2024

The weather had a difficult time deciding what to do in the morning of the Sheffield Half Marathon.

2. Sheffield Half Marathon 2024

It was all smiles at the start of the race

3. Sheffield Half Marathon 2024

Many runners are bound to secure a new half marathon PB on this challenging route.

4. Sheffield Half Marathon 2024

