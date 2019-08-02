Sheffield group 'Tena Ladies' show their support for hospital that treated their dear friend
A group of Sheffield women have taken on their own Hallamshire Hike to thank hospital staff who helped save their close friend.
The women, who have nicknamed themselves the ‘Tena Ladies’ dressed up as six rabbits and a carrot fopr the hike earlier this month, which saw them travel across Sheffield to raise funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.
The challenge was inspired by Nick Challenger, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, an uncommon form of cancer affecting vessels and glands throughout the body. Prior to diagnosis Nick was suffering with symptoms including hot night sweats, tiredness, itching and anaemia. After his diagnosis Nick underwent eight months of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.
Nick said: “It totally knocked the wind out of my sails but at the same time I was relieved I had finally got a diagnosis. The consultants and nurses explained everything with such care and compassion and totally put myself and my family at ease, despite what was happening.
“Through it all I had such great support from all my friends and family, and the Tena Ladies even supplied me with a hamper to help me through treatment, with a scattering of carrot products, which have become our mascots.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We had weekends away and nights out to help me with the treatment, and the girls were always there to support my husband and I.”
One of the group, Rachel Habergham, said: “We were all devastated when we heard Nick’s news. He had been ill for a while, but I don’t think any of us honestly believed it was cancer. This shock quickly turned into finding ways we could support Nick and John .
“As you can imagine, there are no words to describe how we felt when he got the all clear that the cancer was gone. We always wanted to do something to say our personal thank you for the care Nick got.”
The ladies completed the 15 mile walk in seven hours, raising £1,200.