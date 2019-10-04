Sheffield Greggs store temporarily closes - and leaves this message in the window
A popular Greggs shop has suddenly closed in Sheffield.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:36 pm
The store on The Moor was closed yesterday and is also shut today.
Read More
Read MoreFears one of England’s most important monuments could be blocked by Sheffield apartments
However the closure is only a temporary one.
A message in the window states that it is due to ‘IT issues’ and tells customers ‘sorry for any inconvenience’.