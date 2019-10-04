Sheffield Greggs store temporarily closes - and leaves this message in the window

A popular Greggs shop has suddenly closed in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:32 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:36 pm

The store on The Moor was closed yesterday and is also shut today.

The sign

However the closure is only a temporary one.

A message in the window states that it is due to ‘IT issues’ and tells customers ‘sorry for any inconvenience’.

