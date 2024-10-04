Sheffield Girls' hosts a day of technological innovation at the LEGO Robotics Primary Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 4th October, Sheffield Girls’ GDST transformed into a hub of technological innovation as the Infant & Junior School played host to the Sheffield LEGO Robotics Primary Competition. This exciting event brought together young minds from across the city, with teams representing 10 different schools to compete for Gold, under the watchful eye of an expert judging panel.

During the competition, pupils were introduced to the fundamentals of robotics before working collaboratively to plan designs, programme and debug their robots. Teams were then tasked with using resilience, teamwork and complex problem-solving to score points in mini relay-style events, racing against the clock to win Gold.

The judging panel comprised of experts from leading tech and business companies: Alexandra Blout, Head of Security Architecture Intelligence at HSBC; Phillip Tate, Head of Infrastructure Architecture, Commercial Banking Technology at HSBC; Eric Tsz Lok Leung, Design Engineer at MetLase; Lee Long, Senior Project Manager at SISK Contractors; Jay Brown, Mechatronics Apprentice at AMRC; Hannah Massey, Software Development Engineer for Reuters Imagen; and David Pooley, Senior Product Manager at RWS. The school was also delighted to invite Hannah Massey as our guest speaker.

The event culminated in a presentation and prize-giving ceremony with coveted prizes handed to the winning teams.

Pupils work together to debug their robots

Dawn Pooley, Sheffield Girls’ Infant & Junior School Digital Lead, commented: “It’s been an absolute delight to witness so many budding robotics enthusiasts working together to solve complex problems—and most importantly, having fun! Events like today show the incredible potential of our digital citizens of the future.”

Lucy Williams, Sheffield Girls’ Infant & Junior School Science Lead, added: “Pupils demonstrated creativity, resilience, and a true passion for learning. I have no doubt that some of these young minds will go on to shape the future of technology.”

Today’s Sheffield LEGO Robotics Primary Competition was a wonderful opportunity for the school to share subject expertise whilst providing space for more pupils to engage with robotics in a fun, challenging environment.

An enormous thank you to everyone from participating schools today: Hillsborough; Mansel; St Marie’s; St Josephs’; Marlcliffe; Arbourthorne; Nethergreen; Totley; and Ecclesall Schools. And a huge thank you to those who have supported today’s event: HSBC, Meet and Code and Reuters Imagen.