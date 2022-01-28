Sheffield Ghost Walk was founded in September last year by a ghost hunt enthusiast whose primary goal is to provide people with an unforgettably eerie experience.

David Hunter, who is a farmer by day and a paranormal investigator by night, has been doing ghost hunts all over the UK with his team, Sheffield Ghost Events, for 11 years now.

It's no surprise, then, that the ghost walk is becoming increasingly popular in the community, thanks to his extensive knowledge in the niche field.

David Hunter with the visitors during one of the ghost walks he runs in Sheffield

The 31-year-old who hails from Rotherham said Sheffield Ghost Walk is a 75-minute spooky walking tour taking in the history and paranormal atmosphere of the city.

He visits reportedly haunted locations and discusses the history and why it may be haunted, before going over the sightings reported there.

What are the haunted locations?

David, who is from Rotherham, said he was inspired by ghost walks in York and Edinburgh.

David said: "The pace is very relaxed, the walk is interactive with questions and contributions encouraged and there is also a small practical element included which gives people the chance to see if they can contact one of the spirits we talk about."

He was first inspired by walks he went on in the past in York and Edinburgh but he felt these did not encourage interaction and the practical element that gives people the chance to get hands-on in a safe, secure setting.

He added: "I spent a lot of time researching before writing the walk. I visited the archives, spoke to locals and attended the venues to ask my own questions.

"Being brought up in South Yorkshire, I heard a lot of the stories myself when growing up. I then walked the route several times with my wife to ensure it was suitable for everyone."

The walk takes in a number of reportedly haunted locations including Sheffield Cathedral, Campo Lane, Paradise Square and the National Emergency Services Museum, as well as several unexpected locations.

‘Lights flickering and moving around empty building’

And some of the visits have indeed given the visitors some hair-raising experience.

He said: "During the walk we've had a few spooky encounters. I encourage people to take photographs during the walk and several spooky things have appeared such as mists in doorways, strange shadows and unexplained lights.

"Also, when outside the Fire and Police Museum we saw lights flickering and moving around the building that was empty and in darkness at the time."

Although the number of attendees varies every week, many said they would come back for more.

"I've never had zero attendees and will always come no matter how many want to join. I've had all ages from 10 to 80 and love the variety of options from sceptics as well as firm believers.”

Sheffield Ghost Walk is held every Friday and Saturday night, leaving the Cathedral at 7.30pm costing £7.50 per person.

On January 29 (Saturday), they will visit Sheffield Fire and Police Museum, Melton Woods in Doncaster on February 12, as well as Swinton House, Rotherham on February 19, March 5 and March 19.

The team are also organising another date for the National Emergency Service Museum later in the year and Gainsborough Old Nick Theatre in April.