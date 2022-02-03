The Arena Group Sheffield Fun Run returns to the city on Sunday, March 27 – the same day as the Sheffield Half Marathon

Taking place on the same day as the Sheffield Half Marathon, the event will see runners of all ages, backgrounds and abilities unite to give a fundraising boost to a number of deserving local charities.

Erin Jones, Marketing and Communications Manager at Run For All, added, “We are so excited to return to the streets of Sheffield for the Arena Group Sheffield Fun Run in 2022. This will be the first time we’ve held the Fun Run since 2019 so we are really looking forward to being back in the city and welcoming people to take part in this popular event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries are now open for the 2022 Sheffield Fun Run

“All of our Fun Run events are created to be entirely inclusive, and we encourage people of all ages to take part regardless of ability. If you or your child have mobility issues or any other special considerations, please get in touch so we can help you have the best experience.”

It is hoped the popular run will provide an opportunity for families to do something together, while staying active and healthy in the city.

Participants will wheel, walk, jog and run a 2.5K route around the city centre, while being cheered on by the crowds that Sheffield is renowned for.

Each participant will receive a goody bag and medal to celebrate their achievement.

The Sheffield Fun Run will take place on March 27, 2022

The Sheffield Fun Run also sees Arena Group returning as title sponsor of this year’s event.

The workplace tech company has been the title sponsor since 2010, and the sponsorship forms a vital part of Arena Group’s wider aims to support key community-based initiatives.

As part of its sponsorship of the events, Arena Group is looking to increase participation by offering 150 free entries to local schools in Sheffield, and is encouraging schools to get in contact with Run For All directly to redeem these entries.

Entries to the event start from £5. Children under nine must be accompanied around the course by an adult.

For more information, and to enter, please visit: www.runforall.com