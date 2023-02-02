A Sheffield fun day with bouncy castles and a football tournament is being thrown to help two friends with advanced cancer ‘make memories’.

A year ago, Terina Katie, 30, and Jack Readman, 22, didn’t know each other but did have mutual friends. When they did meet, the circumstances were, sadly, that they had both been diagnosed with late stage cancer.

In 2022, Terina, a mother of two, went to her GP with a lump that rapidly led to multiple tests at the hospital. Within hours, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which doctors later found had spread to her liver.

In 2020, a small lump in Jack’s elbow led to the discovery of aggressive cancer that spread to his left lung and, they now believe, also his right.

A charity fun day is being thrown for friends Terina Katie and Jack Readman, who both have late stage cancer.

Now, Jack and Terina’s friends and families have come together to hold a fundraiser day in Hillsborough Arena to help the two courageous young people “make memories” with the cash.

Terina wrote to The Star to say: “I want to watch my children grow, I want to watch my children’s children grow, I want to travel the world and I want to get married. I’m not going anywhere. I’m too stubborn and have things I need to do.

“It’s also brought so many positives into my life, I’ve spent more time with friends, reunited with family members, learnt to not be scared and learnt to actually live my life! Cancer has given me the most positive mindset! In a way I’m grateful for this disease – I have cancer; cancer doesn’t have me.”

The fun day is at Hillsborough Arena, on the main park, between 1pm and 5pm on February 11. Highlights include a 54-player football tournament, a game of rounders, bouncy castles, inflatables, shopping stalls and children’s entertainment.

There will also be a raffle with prizes including meals out, champagne and hampers, and organisers are inviting families to donate their own collections to the prize pool.