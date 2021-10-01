Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield have seen a surge of motorists filling up their tanks.

As a result, petrol stations in Sheffield have been experiencing supply problems all week, with availability of diesel and petrol varying at different locations around the city.

The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

Ahead of the weekend, police have issued a plea for people to stop panic buying petrol, fearing otherwise police officers will not be able to get to work.

