Sheffield fuel shortage: live end of week updates as petrol stations get deliveries following panic buying
Here are the latest news and updates relating to which petrol stations are closed and where to get fuel near you.
Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield saw a surge of motorists filling up their tanks over the weekend and early this week.
The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.
Some petrol stations had shortages at the start of the week, although many have since had deliveries or are expecting deliveries today. Some stations have petrol, but no diesel or vice versa.
Refresh this page for updates on which local petrol stations near you have fuel available, and which petrol retailers are still currently closed due to shortages.
If you have tips relating to which petrol stations are closed or open in Sheffield, email [email protected]
Sheffield fuel shortage LIVE: where has petrol near me and which petrol stations are closed?
Last updated: Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 12:48
Do I still need to go to work if I can’t get petrol for my car in Sheffield?
Petrol stations across Sheffield have been running out of fuel over the last week, leaving some people unable to fill up their cars.
Employment expert Matt McDonald shares his best advice for employers and employees amid the fuel crisis.
Will the army deliver petrol in Sheffield?
The army could be deployed to start delivering petrol by the end of this week, despite Boris Johnson insisting the fuel crisis is “stabilising”.
Which petrol stations in Sheffield have no or limited fuel?
These petrol stations all confirmed that they had run out of fuel at the time of writing:
Sainsbury’s, Vulcan Road (but expecting a delivery) - Shell, Herries Road (but expecting a delivery at 10am) - BP, Retford Road - ESSO Tesco, Fulwood Road - CO-OP, Worksop Road - CO-OP Birley Moor Road - BP, Leppings Lane.
Where can I still get diesel in Sheffield?
These Sheffield petrol stations were open at the time of writing and still had diesel supplies:
Shell petrol station, Herries Road - BP, Bramall Lane (but only Ultimate) - BP, Greenland Road - Texaco, Ecclesall Road - Texaco, Penistone Road (£25 limit) - Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road - Sainsbury’s, Archer Road (getting a petrol delivery today) - Morrisons, Penistone Road - Morrisons, Meadowhead - Morrisons, Catcliffe - ASDA, Handsworth Road - Shell, Handsworth Road.
Where can I still get petrol in Sheffield?
These Sheffield petrol stations were open at 9am this morning and still had petrol supplies:
BP, Bramall Lane (but only Ultimate) - BP, Sheffield Road - Texaco, Ecclesall Road - BP, Greenland Road - CO-OP petrol station, Birley Moor Road - Shell petrol station, Greenland Road (£30 limit) - JET petrol station, Bradfield Road - Texaco, Penistone Road (£25 limit) - Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road - Morrisons, Penistone Road - Morrisons, Meadowhead - Morrisons, Catcliffe - Shell, Handsworth Road.
Uber services not directly impacted by fuel shortages
There has been no direct impact from petrol shortages on Uber service, with the same number of cars on the app yesterday and today as there were during the same period last week.
Drivers have told the company that it is taking a bit longer to fill up but they are finding places and can continue driving.
An Uber spokesperson said: “There has been no direct impact on the service. We are however monitoring the situation closely and continue to speak with drivers who hope it is resolved quickly.”
Which Sheffield petrol stations still have no fuel available?
These petrol stations all confirmed that they had run out of fuel at the time of writing:
Texaco, Ecclesall Road Sainsbury’s, Crystal Peaks BP, Retford Road Shell, Carlisle Street BP, Greenland Road (only red diesel) JET, Northfield Road ESSO Tesco, Fulwood Road TEXACO, East Bank Road CO-OP, Worksop Road BP, Leppings Lane
Where can I still get diesel in Sheffield?
These Sheffield petrol stations were open at the time of writing and still had diesel supplies:
Shell petrol station, Herries Road BP, Bramall Lane BP, Sheffield Road CO-OP petrol station, Birley Moor Road Shell petrol station, Greenland Road Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road Morrisons, Penistone Road Morrisons, Meadowhead Morrisons, Catcliffe
Where can I still get petrol in Sheffield?
These Sheffield petrol stations were open at the time of writing this afternoon and still had petrol supplies:
BP, Bramall Lane Texaco, Burncross Road (but says it will run out soon) BP, Sheffield Road CO-OP petrol station, Birley Moor Road Shell petrol station, Greenland Road (£30 limit) JET petrol station, Bradfield Road Texaco, Penistone Road Sainsbury’s, Archer Road Sainsbury’s, Meadowhall Road Morrisons, Penistone Road Morrisons, Meadowhead Morrisons, Catcliffe
Which petrol stations in Sheffield still have no fuel?
There is still no fuel available at Texaco, Bannercross.
Is your local petrol station still out of fuel? Send us your tips - [email protected]