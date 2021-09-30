Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield saw a surge of motorists filling up their tanks over the weekend and early this week.

The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

Sheffield is experiencing 'panic-buying' of motor fuel as a shortage of lorry drivers on Covid and Brexit fallout could reportedly see the government use the army to make deliveries. Photo by: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Some petrol stations had shortages at the start of the week, although many have since had deliveries or are expecting deliveries today. Some stations have petrol, but no diesel or vice versa.

