Sheffield football fans urged to become volunteers at UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Sarina Wiegman poses for a photo as she is unveiled As New Senior Head Coach Of The England Women's Team at Wembley Stadium on September 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The tournament runs from July 6 to July 31, 2022, across nine cities in England. Bramall Lane will host three group matches and a semi-final, taking place on July 9, 13, 17 and 26.

There will be over 700,000 tickets available nationally, with extensive coverage of every game of the tournament on free-to-air television, radio and online.

Organisers say volunteer support is essential to the tournament and are looking for people to help run the show, with a total workforce of over 2,000 volunteers across the country, performing roles in every host city and venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: A lady has her face painted ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between England and Kosovo at St. Mary's Stadium on September 10, 2019 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Roles include ‘spectator services’ – being at the forefront on an event day, ensuring spectators have the best possible match day experience and ‘stadium support’ - where volunteers will help make the tournament a success by assisting delivery and logistics teams.

There is also the opportunity to be a Host City Volunteer, these volunteers will act as ambassadors for each city, creating a welcoming atmosphere in Sheffield city centres, fanzones and transport hubs and celebrating the local areas for fans visiting.

Susan Couper, senior recruitment and volunteer manager at The FA, said “Being a volunteer at the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 tournament is an amazing opportunity to be a part of what’s set to be the biggest Women’s European sport event in history.

Volunteering gives you the chance to see the event from a completely different perspective whilst ehancing the major event experience for all guests. It’s also the perfect opportunity to build friendship networks and maybe even provide a glimpse into a future career.

"Since London 2012 we’ve seen huge numbers for volunteers at sports events and this will be no different, helping us to deliver a record-breaking event that inspires positive change in the women’s game, right on our doorstep.”