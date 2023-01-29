Sheffield food bank 'could not operate without people’s generosity' as new scheme begins

Volunteers behind a Sheffield food bank say they ‘could not operate without people’s generosity’ as they launch a new scheme in the community.

St. Saviour’s Chapel Green Food Bank in High Green has been helping provide food to those who are struggling, since 2012. The food bank collects customer donations from ASDA Chapeltown, as well as getting support from local schools, community groups and individuals.

They are always looking for new volunteers, especially as they begin a new ‘Welcome Space’ scheme. The scheme will take place on a Friday between 1pm-3pm, offering the people who come to pick up food parcels a space to have a cup of tea and a biscuit, and a chat to build friendships.

Susan Fiander is a Church Warden who helps to coordinate the food bank and has done since it opened over 10 years ago. She said: “This food bank could not operate without people’s generosity, the valued volunteers and the support we get. I have always really loved working in the community. I’m retired now but my job was working with families in the community and this is an extension of that. I love trying to help people.”

Volunteers at the Chapel Green Foodbank based at St Saviours Church in High Green. David Field sorting through a box of donated food with Susan Fiander

On Tuesdays, the team sorts out all of the food that’s been donated into categories and in date order. On Fridays, people come to collect the food parcels and they also deliver them to people’s homes, for example those who struggle with health issues.

“Through the Cost of Living Crisis we have seen an increase in people needing to use the food bank. In terms of donations, sometimes we get quite a lot and sometimes we don’t. We have been helping some asylum seekers which has added to our numbers and also people that are really struggling and housebound.

However, in the run up to Christmas we got so much food coming our way. People have been really generous.” said Ms Fiander.

The food bank is a referral service, however you can self-refer and receive three food parcels. Then if you need more support, the church will signpost you to the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Chapel Green Foodbank based at St Saviours Church in High Green.

It all began as a community project in 2012 using £4000 of the parishioners money and since then has had to adapt through the pandemic. After moving location, the team now has 12-20 volunteers that work at different times and operate from St Saviour’s Church in High Green.

Foodbank Treasurer Angus Fergurson, said: “Even though we were in a different location before, we’ve always been linked to the church as the foodbank started from members of the congregation starting a community project which wasn’t just supplying food, but other things too.”

Lynne Lee has been coming to the church since she moved to Sheffield 40 years ago and two years ago she decided to volunteer at the food bank. She said “The church has given me so much that I wanted to give something back to the community so this is my way of doing that and of thanking God. It’s sad that the food banks are needed but now especially, they are so needed in the area. It’s good to give something back.

The generosity of people and the amount of food that is donated is beyond amazing, even now when we’ve got a crisis with electricity and food. It’s also lovely because the people in the community who may not come to church sometimes come to pick up the parcel and are surprised by the inside as they’ve never been in a church before. In my eyes it’s giving something back to the church and to the community at a time when it needs it.”