Jennifer Debrah, of Debrah J Flowers, usually designs floral arrangements for weddings and corporate events but heard about the work of anti-slavery charity City Hearts through her church.

Keen to help, she now plans to regularly donate displays of flowers to the charity’s safe houses in Sheffield, which house and rehabilitate survivors of modern slavery and trafficking.

Jennifer said: "I've always wanted to make a difference and to be part of change.”

“I want to help people believe in themselves, regardless of what they've been through, and I've seen the impact flowers can have on people,” she added.

Jennifer, who lives and works in Heeley, hopes her gesture will help uplift the individuals who she believes have ‘been through so much’.

She said: “I've specifically chosen to partner with City Hearts because they deal with modern slavery and I believe in the values of the organisation. I've always wanted to reach out and help but never knew how to, so this is such an incredible opportunity for me.”

Kirsty Hart, from City Hearts, added: “We are so excited about the flowers that Debrah J Flowers is going to donate. It is such a thoughtful gesture and shows the heart behind the business.