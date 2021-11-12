Confectionery wholesaler Hancocks said 148 tonnes of sweets in the depot are still available despite outlets across the city facing shortages due to stock and driver disruption.

It said the depot in Sheffield has seen an increase in trade following a change in buying patterns with retailers purchasing much earlier than previous years to cater to the customers’ demand.

The retailers have reportedly seen a rush of orders online after news reports of Christmas shortages and the ongoing impact of a shortage of HGV drivers and are now seeing customers flock to their shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlets across Sheffield are facing shortages due to stock and driver disruption, but confectionery wholesaler Hancocks is reassuring retailers that stock is still available ahead of Christmas

Lewis Ellis, the store manager at Hancocks in Sheffield, said: “Recent weeks have been busy both in store and click and collect with customers stocking up on both Halloween and Christmas.

"For Christmas, we’re definitely seeing local retailers stock up much earlier than normal but that’s not a bad thing.

“They’re definitely planning ahead, especially with last Christmas being such a muted celebration. Confectionery is central to Christmas and with families more likely to celebrate together, it will play an important part in festive indulgences and gifts.”

‘Plenty of confectionery to go around’

Lewis continued: “Like all our stores, Sheffield offers traditional shopping as well as a click and collect option. Our online sales have grown considerably over the last two years, but the bricks and mortar stores are still and always will be hugely important to us.

“Not every customer likes to shop online, and we enjoy offering that personal touch and sharing our extensive confectionery knowledge which face to face interaction brings. There are also great deals and offers to be had in store.

“Our message to local retailers who haven’t stocked up or need to re-stock is that there is plenty of confectionery to go around. You and your customers will certainly be able to celebrate the festivities with all your favourite chocolates and sweets.”

Hancocks is the UK’s leading confectionery wholesaler with 14 nationwide cash and carry stores and an online channel www.hancocks.co.uk.