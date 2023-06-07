The world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, has made Jon Richardson an honorary member after the comedian visited to film for his TV show.

The club said all three guests were ‘proud as punch’ after being made honorary members of Sheffield FC. They are the latest celebrities to be afforded the privilege, following Bradley Walsh, who is in the city recording a new series of Gladiators for the BBC at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims met Bradley, who is co-presenting the show with his son Barney, at The Ecclesall Ale Club, where they got talking about the club’s heritage. “He was fascinated about our history and we are going to make him an honorary member of The World’s First Football Club,” Sheffield FC announced.

Comedian Jon Richardson visited Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, with presenter Adrian Chiles and impressionist Matt Forde, to film the new series of Meet the Richardsons for Dave. All three have been made honorary members of the historic club. Photo: Sheffield FC

Sheffield FC, which was founded in 1857 and today competes in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid, is seeking a move to a new ground at Meadowhead. It plans to build a new 4,000 seat stadium at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, just off Meadowhead Roundabout, along with a heritage centre celebrating Sheffield’s history as the home of football.