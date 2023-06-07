Sheffield FC, which currently plays its home games just beyond the city limits, in Dronfield, Derbyshire, but is looking to return to its spiritual home, welcomed Jon, BBC presenter Adrian Chiles and impressionist Matt Forde to the club. They were there on Tuesday, June 6 to shoot for Meet the Richardsons, the mockumentary on Dave which follows the lives of comics Jon Richardson and his wife Lucy Beaumont.
The club said all three guests were ‘proud as punch’ after being made honorary members of Sheffield FC. They are the latest celebrities to be afforded the privilege, following Bradley Walsh, who is in the city recording a new series of Gladiators for the BBC at Utilita Arena Sheffield.
Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims met Bradley, who is co-presenting the show with his son Barney, at The Ecclesall Ale Club, where they got talking about the club’s heritage. “He was fascinated about our history and we are going to make him an honorary member of The World’s First Football Club,” Sheffield FC announced.
Sheffield FC, which was founded in 1857 and today competes in the eighth tier of the English football pyramid, is seeking a move to a new ground at Meadowhead. It plans to build a new 4,000 seat stadium at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, just off Meadowhead Roundabout, along with a heritage centre celebrating Sheffield’s history as the home of football.