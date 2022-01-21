Sheffield fashion column: 'A great, put together, outfit makes you feel confident in your own skin'

Please do get involved in this column – if you’d like to feature as a model or have a particular style dilemma send us an email, we’ll do our best to help.

In this edition we chatted to Sarah Hobson from Sheffield about her style and love of the City for fashion

So, we hear you do something quite exciting for a living. ..

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Hobson.

I have been working as a freelance dancer/dance teacher for over a decade now. I have performed within both the commercial and theatre industry, as well as choreographing and teaching throughout the UK. On top of this I also have 2 part time jobs within a school. I’m a real busy bee!

How long have you been living in Sheffield?

I have lived in Sheffield my entire life. I left briefly for university but Sheffield is definitely ‘home’ and I knew I wanted to return once I’d completed my dance degree.

How important is fashion and clothing to you, and why?

Sarah Hobson.

Fashion is very important to me. I regularly argue with my mother in regards to practically vs aesthetic!! The latter being my preference. I think a great, put together, outfit makes you feel confident in your own skin, no matter the occasion. I definitely walk differently when I feel good in what I’m wearing.

How would you describe your style?

My style varies (mainly due to the large number of roles I possess). I’d say I’m mainly a cross between round the way girl and sassy chic - of course, due to the nature of my work, but I do scrub up well when the occasion calls if I say so myself!

What’s the one item that you couldn’t live without in your wardrobe?

Sarah Hobson.

This is a tough one! I think I’d have to go with either my faux fur coats, which I believe go with every and any outfit, or a pair of Jordan trainers; which I can dance in and be fashionable.

What do you think of Sheffield for its range of clothing stores?

I think Sheffield has an amazing range of thrift/retro second hand stores which keeps things very diverse/unique, which is important to me.

Do you have a go-to shop in the City?

Sarah Hobson.

I’m more of an online shopper these days, as it’s easier for me and my schedule to search for what I’m looking for via the web. I do enjoy a mooch around the City and of course Meadowhall when I can.

What are Sheffield folk good at with fashion?

I think the people of Sheffield are generally great at dressing for their identity. You definitely see a lot of expression when walking the streets of Sheffield.

Have you had a fashion faux-pas?

At the age I’m at, I’d say I’ve definitely found my fashion sense. I’ve also lived long enough

to know that most things come back into fashion if you wait long enough - sustainability right

there! That being said I would never wear hip hugging jeans or the good old skinny

eyebrows - no way, not me!

Finally, who is your style icon?

Rihanna! She is absolutely flawless in my eyes, and her fashion sense is bold and versatile

which I love. She’s so true to herself and I love that!

Follow Sarah on Instagram @she_classes and @shestwerkfactory