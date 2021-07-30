Sheffield farm has “lots planned” as family fun day makes a return

Graves Park Animal Farm will have a range of activities on offer for all the family, including bouncy castles, talks from farmers, ferret racing, the chance to sit in a tractor and an opportunity to meet the animals.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will also be making an appearance on the day.

Although entrance into the farm is free, it is hoped that visitors will join in with fundraising efforts, the funds of which are needed to keep the farm running.

Two year old Freddie Grantham was one of the first visitors back to Graves Park Animal Farm when it reopened to the public in April. Picture Scott Merrylees

Graves Park Animal Farm will be confirming more details about the event in the coming days, including whether visitors will need to pre-book or not.

The family fun day will take place on August 25 from 10am until 4pm.