Sheffield farm has “lots planned” as family fun day makes a return
A Sheffield animal farm is bringing back its popular family fun day this August after working “extremely hard behind the scenes” amid the challenges of the pandemic.
Graves Park Animal Farm will have a range of activities on offer for all the family, including bouncy castles, talks from farmers, ferret racing, the chance to sit in a tractor and an opportunity to meet the animals.
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will also be making an appearance on the day.
Although entrance into the farm is free, it is hoped that visitors will join in with fundraising efforts, the funds of which are needed to keep the farm running.
Graves Park Animal Farm will be confirming more details about the event in the coming days, including whether visitors will need to pre-book or not.
The family fun day will take place on August 25 from 10am until 4pm.
For updates, visit the farm’s Facebook page here.