Sheffield family's free garden makeover praised
An army of volunteers who provided a garden makeover to help make a family’s life that little bit easier have been praised by Star readers.
Jamie Chappell needs to use a wheelchair and walking frame to get about due to cerebral palsy and nystagmus, conditions which affect his movement and vision.
This also restricts the 12-year-old’s ability to play out in the back garden of his family home in Stannington.
But now that has all changed thanks to the Helping Hands Project, a home improvement programme led by WellChild, the national charity for sick children.
A team volunteers dedicated two days to sprucing up the back yard at the home to ensure Jamie can get better access to all corners of the garden.
After we covered the story, a number of Star readers took to Facebook to praise the volunteers.
Stephanie Fletcher said: “It warms your heart to know there are such kind people in this world.”
Alan Eggenton described it as “amazing” and added: “Well done to all the volunteers.”
Betty Ann Winkley posted: “A lovely heart-warming story. Well done to all concerned.”
Keeley Alyas said she is “so happy” and the family “definitely deserves it.”
Robert Elstone thinks the garden looks “awesome” and added: “WellChild do such amazing work enabling children to lead as normal life as possible at home.”
Mum Lauren Chappell, aged 30, said: “It will make my sons’ life so much better and will let Jamie get to every bit of the garden.”
Volunteers from the charity and Rhodar – a firm which specialises in asbestos removal, demolition and remediation works – have levelled the lower area of the garden and added some artificial grass that will give Jamie a nice area to play with his 10-year-old brother Liam.
They have also laid new decking and as Jamie is interested in gardening they have added some flower beds he can look after.
While he currently uses a wheelchair, he also needs a space to practice using a walking frame and an electronic chair he will soon be getting.