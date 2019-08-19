Sheffield family's 80 years of fostering in the city
A mother and daughter have been honoured by Sheffield City Council to mark their combined 80 years of fostering.
Anne Shaw and her daughter Rachel were invited to attend a ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall recently, where their dedication to fostering was celebrated, along with the family and friends.
Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for Children Young People and Families at Sheffield City Council, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Anne, her daughter Rachel and their two friends who are all foster carers.
“Anne has been fostering with Sheffield City Council for 50 years, and her daughter for the last 30 years – we are so lucky to have them helping children and young people in our care.
“Speaking with them was a joy, and their messages are exactly what represent Sheffield City Council foster carers. The love they have for children and young people is heart-warming. I was so proud to host them here at the Town Hall to celebrate a fantastic milestone for Anne.
“Our carers often tell us that fostering is the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done, and we really need more people like Anne and Rachel and our other fantastic foster carers to continue to help children and young people in Sheffield.
“I can certainly testify that these wonderful women have given loads of love over their years of service and during that time have helped change the lives of many children and young people.
“I honestly can’t thank them, and all our foster carers enough for what they do.”
Sheffield City Council Fostering Service sits within the Children and Families Service. The main aim of Sheffield City Council’s Fostering Service is to provide safe, high quality family based care for children and young people living in the city which values, supports and encourages them to grow and develop as individuals as they continue into adulthood.
The next fostering information event will be held at Sheffield Quaker Meeting House on Wednesday September 11, from 5.45pm.