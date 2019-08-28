Sheffield family to stride out to support hospice
Four people have been inspired to walk through the night to thank the charity who help a much loved family member.
Louise Brown, a mum and grandma from Crookes who has cancer, looks forward to her weekly visits with her daughter to Clifford House, the St Luke’s Hospice facility for people with illnesses that have no cure.
It is in recognition of the happiness the hospice brings to Louise that her daughter Marva, granddaughters Amelia and Maisie and Amelia’s partner John, have all signed up to take part in this year’s Night Strider.
Marva, who lives near her mum in Crookes, said: “Our weekly visits to Clifford House are brilliant. We do different arts and crafts every week and that time is very special to us both.
“We know mum is ill but being at Clifford House takes her out of her illness – it makes her get up and do something different and it’s great because we meet all sorts of people and talk about things other than her illness.
“We are doing things we wouldn’t normally do, making memories together and because we don’t know how much time we have left, time is precious.
“St Luke’s is reaching out to people throughout Sheffield, giving them the chance to meet lovely people in a lovely setting - which is why we want to do our bit and raise money at Night Strider.”
Night Strider is an annual event which is open to everybody over the age of 10. There’s no running involved, and participants can choose either a full half marathon distance or a 10k route.
To support Marva, Amelia, Maisie and John, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/QueenBsWalkerBees.
To take part in Night Strider, visit www.nightstrider.co.uk.